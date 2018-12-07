Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingyas

The Bangladesh foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar ambassador Lwin Oo and demanded a formal apology over offensive remarks made by Myanmar's religion minister Thura Aung Ko about Rohingya Muslims.
READ MORE: China Ready to Help Bangladesh in Rohingya Repatriation – Foreign Minister
In a video released by a new website, NewsWatch Myanmar's religion minister Thura Aung Ko is seen saying that Rohingya Muslims living as refugees in Bangladesh after escaping Myanmar are being "brainwashed" into "marching" on the Buddhist-majority nation.
— Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) December 4, 2018
Bangladesh and Myanmar are in a diplomatic row over the fate of the persecuted minority after the November 15 repatriation plan was stalled as the initial batch of 2,251 Rohingyas refused to go to Myanmar due to security concerns.
READ MORE: Over a Million Rohingyas Will Return to Homes in Myanmar Come November
The Rohingyas are demanding that they should be reinstated in their original homes, be provided with safety and security, ensure basic human rights and guarantee citizenship. Bangladesh is facing socio-economic challenges due to the Rohingya refugees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)