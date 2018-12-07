Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingyas

Khurshed Alam, a secretary (Maritime Affairs) from the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry has lodged a strong protest with the Myanmar envoy and conveyed the government’s displeasure over Myanmar's religion minister’s anti-Muslim remarks.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar ambassador Lwin Oo and demanded a formal apology over offensive remarks made by Myanmar's religion minister Thura Aung Ko about Rohingya Muslims.

In a video released by a new website, NewsWatch Myanmar's religion minister Thura Aung Ko is seen saying that Rohingya Muslims living as refugees in Bangladesh after escaping Myanmar are being "brainwashed" into "marching" on the Buddhist-majority nation.

According to Amnesty International, more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar and crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August last year.

Bangladesh and Myanmar are in a diplomatic row over the fate of the persecuted minority after the November 15 repatriation plan was stalled as the initial batch of 2,251 Rohingyas refused to go to Myanmar due to security concerns.

The Rohingyas are demanding that they should be reinstated in their original homes, be provided with safety and security, ensure basic human rights and guarantee citizenship. Bangladesh is facing socio-economic challenges due to the Rohingya refugees.