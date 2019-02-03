At Least 6 Killed, 24 Hurt as Train Derails in Bihar, India - Reports (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed and many others injured as nine coaches of a Delhi-bound train derailed in the northeastern Indian state of Bihar, local media reported on Sunday, citing railway officials.

The incident occurred at 3:58 a.m. local time (22:28 Saturday GMT) in Bihar's Vaishali district, the Hindustan Times newspaper specified. The train was reportedly running at full speed when the accident occured.

According to local media reports, rescue teams have responded to the site of the accident from Sonpur and Barauni.

Search and rescue operations are reportedly underway. According to local authorities, the number of victims could increase as some people are still reportedly trapped inside derailed coaches. The Tribune media outlet said Sunday, citing local emergencies services, that at least 24 train passengers were injured.

All passenger trains on this route have been canceled after the incident. Local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.

The Seemanchal Express is a fast train that reportedly runs between Jogbani and Anand Vihar Terminal in India.

