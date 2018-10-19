Train Runs Over People in India: About 50 Feared Dead - Reports

A major train accident has taken place in Amritsar, Punjab, where about fifty bystanders had assembled near the tracks to watch Dussehra celebrations. Many are feared dead or injured, according to reports.

No exact numbers have been reported.

A rescue operation is underway. Law enforcement services with fire brigades and ambulances have already arrived at the scene, trying to remove the debris and find the injured people.

Social media users have posted several videos, reportedly from the crash site.

Amritsar train accident video pic.twitter.com/hb9Q3f9qL6 — Satinder pal singh (@SATINDER_13) 19 октября 2018 г.

"Shocked to hear of the tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all govt & pvt hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing," the Chief Minister of Punjab said in a tweet.

Locals burned effigies near the railway tracks in honor of one of the most popular Hindu holidays, Dussehra, which is celebrated every autumn, the Economy Times reported. According to the newspaper, people celebrated the holiday, standing on the tracks.