Register
22:02 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black suit

    Toddler Becomes Victim of Indian Politician's Black Flag Phobia - Reports

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In India’s northeastern state of Assam, indigenous communities protesting a bill that seeks to grant citizenship to immigrants have been venting their discontent in the form of violent demonstrations carrying black flags. Vigilant police officials are now checking the crowd at public rallies by politicians to avert such black flag protests.

    As protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill is gaining intensity in India's northeastern state of Assam, black flags being waived at the Chief Minister and other leaders at political functions has become the order of the day. It was at this backdrop that overzealous security personnel made a three-year-old toddler strip off his black jacket as he accompanied his mother to a rally being addressed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

    READ MORE: Indian Islamic Scholar Threatens to Smash Journalist's Head, Triggers SM Outrage

    The video of the incident that was flashed across TV Channels and now viral on social media, shows the mother pulling off the toddler's black jacket and keeping him covered only in a thin shirt even as the child wails on being exposed to the chilly wind.   

    Atanu Bhuyan, a senior journalist of Assam, was one among the firsts to tweet a photo of the incident describing it as reminiscent of the "black flag phobia."

    TV channel footage showed policemen recklessly frisking the public for any piece of black cloth that could be used to wave at the Chief Minister. Earlier, on 26 January when the Chief Minister was to address a public rally on the occasion of India's Republic Day, people with black attire were to allowed access to the venue, according to local reports.

    READ MORE: Northeast India's Illegal Immigrants: No Deportation, No Detention Says Minister

    Citizenship Amendment Bill, if passed by both houses of the parliament, will grant citizenship to six identified minority communities namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014. 

    The protesting indigenous people from the state of Assam feel that immigrants who are already eating into their limited resources and rights will benefit further once they are legitimized by citizenship.

    Related:

    Separatist Attacks Death Toll in Assam, India Reaches 76: Reports
    India to Deploy 5,000 Troops in Assam Amid Growing Violence in Region
    India Launches Anti-NDFB Military Operations As Assam Death Toll Reaches 81
    India Seeks Support of Bhutan in Fight Against Militants in Assam State
    Tags:
    black, Citizenship, flags, bill, protest, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse