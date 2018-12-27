Indian Islamic Scholar Threatens to Smash Journalist's Head, Triggers SM Outrage

In a video which has gone viral, prominent Islamic scholar and politician from the state of Assam, Moulana Badruddin Ajmal, is seen abusing a journalist, and even threatens to "smash" his head.
Ajmal, who serves as the leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and holds the equivalent of a master's degree in Islamic Theology and Arabic, later issued an apology.
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018
In the wake of widespread criticism over his shocking behavior, Moulana Badruddin Ajmal tweeted an apology.
— Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (@MBadruddinAjmal) December 26, 2018
The threat triggered backlash, and Indian media swiftly threatened to file a police complaint against the politician.
He also drew flak from Indian social media users.
— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) December 27, 2018
The Digital Media Journalist Association of Assam (DiMJAA) has said it intends to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Ajmal. Journalists and media staff from the Dispur Press Club also protested and wore black badges on Thursday.
Guwahati: United Television Media Association holds protest against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal who yesterday threatened to smash head of a journalist who asked him if he'll ally with Congress or BJP in future pic.twitter.com/rLnopLmmGp— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018
