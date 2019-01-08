Register
20:37 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian police officials stand leisurely on a deserted road during an eleven hour general strike called by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students' Organization (NESO) in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

    India's Move to Legitimise Migrants From Neighbouring Countries Sparks Protests

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Indigenous people from the state of Assam feel that immigrants who are already eating into their limited resources and rights will benefit further once they are legitimized by citizenship.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill for parliamentary approval on Tuesday amid massive violent protests in the north-eastern parts of the country. The bill, if passed by both houses of the parliament, will grant citizenship to six identified minority communities namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014. 

    Opponents of the bill have burned effigies of government ministers, vandalised offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, torched vehicles and held naked marches on the streets against the bill.

    Members of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad cut their own skins with blades and wrote slogans on the road tarmac on the streets of Lakhimpur against the bill amid the 11-hour lock-down called by the Northeast Students' Organisation (NESO), All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and another 30 indigenous organisations.

    Police and security forces deployed in Dibrugarh had to fire gunshots in the air to disperse a mob that went unruly and torched BJP offices. The indigenous people have been opposing the bill as they feel that granting citizenship status to immigrants will erode their limited opportunities in terms of employment and other social benefits. They contend that the bill also contradicts the 1985 Assam Accord, which states that illegal immigrants coming from Bangladesh after 25 March 1971 would be deported.

    "If the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill comes into effect, we will have to accept another two million people who have been identified as foreigners in the National Register of Citizens. This means again we have to accept a huge burden. If the government passes the Bill, more Bangladeshis will come in near future", Anup Chetia, founder leader of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

    Opposition parties have also shouted slogans inside and outside the parliament against the bill which they termed "unconstitutional and going against the secular principles of India".

    "If the bill is passed, Assam will burn. The bill will burn not just Assam but the whole of Northeast India. There is a divisive nature to this bill and the draft committee has shot down all suggested amendments", Professor Sougata Roy, a member of parliament from Trinamool Congress, said during the protest.

    Defending the bill, India's Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh clarified that the Act is not confined to the state of Assam. The bill will apply to all states and Union Territories of the country.

    "The beneficiaries of Citizenship Amendment Bill can reside in any state of the country. The burden of these persecuted migrants will be shared by the whole country. Assam alone would not have to bear the entire burden and Government of India is committed to give all help needed to the state government and people of Assam", Rajnath Singh said.

    Rajnath Singh highlighted the discrimination and religious persecution faced by the minorities in these countries. "They have no place to go to, except India", he added.

    "Migrants from these communities were earlier given protection against legal action up to the year 2016. Long term visa provisions were made for them. The proposed amendment will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship", Rajnath Singh said.

     

     

    Related:

    India Arrests Almost 40 Suspects in December Assam State Attacks: Reports
    India-Bangladesh Border in Assam Goes High Tech to Curb Illegal Migration
    Five People Gunned Down in Assam, India Prompting Massive Counter-Insurgency Op
    India to Deport 2nd Batch of Rohingyas Kept in Assam Detention Camp - Reports
    Tags:
    illegal, citizenship, violence, protest, immigrants, parliament, Rajnath Singh, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse