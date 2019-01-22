VIDEO of Indian Heart-throb Salman Khan's Doppelganger in Pakistan Goes Viral

Netizens are going a gaga over it. The Bollywood actor is very well known and respected in India, Pakistan, the UAE, and other countries with a significant Indian diaspora.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani man with a striking resemblance to Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen in a video parking a bike in the streets of Karachi. The video has now gone viral.

Here is a picture showing the doppelganger side-by-side with the Khan.

No one like Bhai? Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Pakistanhttps://t.co/UoWUP9oBrh pic.twitter.com/Ks7xllGZ4x — NDTV (@ndtv) January 21, 2019

As striking as the similarities between Khan and his doppelganger were, so were the reactions.

"I want to marry him", said a fan.

Ya, durse he looks a bit lk SK

Can somebody introduce this guy to me pls? I want to marry him:) — BeingSabrin (@BeingSabrin) January 21, 2019

The resemblance will surprise the Bhai (Khan's nickname) himself, tweeted another.

RT timesofindia "While we have come across several celebrity lookalikes of.BeingSalmanKhan in the past, this latest finding on the internet will surely leave even the Bhai shocked via etimes https://t.co/x0pJWuUkhn" — Joseph John (@josephjTOI) January 20, 2019

One student debunked the rhetoric that there is no one "like" Salman Khan. Finally, there is one "like" him.

No One Like Bhai? Salman Khan Lookalike Spotted In Pakistan https://t.co/Pl9NWALosi — Saikumar Adepu (@saikumar__adepu) January 21, 2019

Hey @BeingSalmanKhan your look a like spotted in Karachi, Pakistan and people are going crazy about it on social media #BeingHuman #SalmanKhan #India #Pakistan #Bollywood #Viral pic.twitter.com/6uSB2Fhlqe