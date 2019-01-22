VIDEO of Indian Heart-throb Salman Khan's Doppelganger in Pakistan Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani man with a striking resemblance to Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen in a video parking a bike in the streets of Karachi. The video has now gone viral.
Watch: Salman Khan's lookalike spotted in Karachi.@SherySyed_ @khalid_pk pic.twitter.com/xyqUuNiBfN— حاجی موسیٰ سوریا (@HajiMoosaSuriya) January 19, 2019
Here is a picture showing the doppelganger side-by-side with the Khan.
No one like Bhai? Salman Khan lookalike spotted in Pakistanhttps://t.co/UoWUP9oBrh pic.twitter.com/Ks7xllGZ4x— NDTV (@ndtv) January 21, 2019
As striking as the similarities between Khan and his doppelganger were, so were the reactions.
"I want to marry him", said a fan.
Ya, durse he looks a bit lk SK— BeingSabrin (@BeingSabrin) January 21, 2019
Can somebody introduce this guy to me pls? I want to marry him:)
The resemblance will surprise the Bhai (Khan's nickname) himself, tweeted another.
RT timesofindia "While we have come across several celebrity lookalikes of.BeingSalmanKhan in the past, this latest finding on the internet will surely leave even the Bhai shocked via etimes https://t.co/x0pJWuUkhn"— Joseph John (@josephjTOI) January 20, 2019
One student debunked the rhetoric that there is no one "like" Salman Khan. Finally, there is one "like" him.
No One Like Bhai? Salman Khan Lookalike Spotted In Pakistan https://t.co/Pl9NWALosi— Saikumar Adepu (@saikumar__adepu) January 21, 2019
Hey @BeingSalmanKhan your look a like spotted in Karachi, Pakistan and people are going crazy about it on social media #BeingHuman #SalmanKhan #India #Pakistan #Bollywood #Viral pic.twitter.com/6uSB2Fhlqe
— Saad khan (@Panther0911) January 18, 2019
