MH370 Search Operation in Cambodian Jungle Called Off Over Injury

Various investigation teams and enthusiasts have been trying to solve the mystery of the MH370 that disappeared with 239 people on board en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, for nearly five years. Although several fragments of the plane have washed up on the Indian Ocean’s shores, some believe that the Boeing crashed in the dense forests of Asia.

A new search for the alleged MH370 crash site in the Cambodian jungles, launched just last week, has been aborted after one of the team members was injured in a dirt bike incident, Daily Star Online reports. According to the outlet, despite the setback, the search enthusiasts are now preparing another attempt to reach the plane’s wreckage, which aspiring pilot Daniel Boyer claimed to have spotted on Google Maps. They plan to launch drones within the flight distance of the suspected Boeing777’s debris.

Boyer, who inspired the operation, told the outlet about the difficulties that are keeping the enthusiasts from solving the mystery.

“The team had no way to get to the crash site, no paths, no roads, not even recollection from local guides that anything is even there. This means that these massive objects as long as 10 metres had no possible way to get into the jungle on roads or paths by the ground. The only possible way is from the air”, he said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 passengers and crew on board, disappeared on 8 March 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, while flying from Malaysian to Vietnamese air space. An extensive underwater search has produced no results, although pieces of the doomed Boeing's debris have been found off the coast of Madagascar and Australia. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the plane, the Malaysian government abandoned its search in May 2018, admitting that they did not know what happened to the plane.

Its mysterious vanishing has fuelled numerous conspiracy theories; from the missing Boeing being shot down or intercepted by a third-state aircraft to deliberately being driven into the ocean by the pilot in a suicide attempt or veering off course and crashing in the Cambodian jungle, as Boyer claims.