Register
16:59 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 22, 2014, file photo, Flight Officer Jack Chen uses binoculars at an observers window on a Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion during the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in Southern Indian Ocean, Australia

    Man Who Allegedly Saw MH370's Last Moments REVEALS Crash Site Coordinates

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Malaysia Airlines flight went missing in March 2014, but various investigation teams and volunteers have so far failed to find the plane and determine the cause of the crash, leaving plenty of room for speculation and theories regarding what happened.

    A group of Indonesian fisherman led by Rusli Kusmin made a shocking statement on Wednesday at a press conference in Subang Jaya, Malaysia — they claimed to have witnessed the crash of MH370 and even recorded the GPS coordinates of the crash site. Rusli Kusmin and three of his teammates saw the plane engulfed in thick black smoke and going down like a "kite", leaning from left to right.

    FILE - In this March 22, 2014 file photo, flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, searches for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean, Australia
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Families of MH370 Passengers Call for Resuming Search Amid Finding of New Debris

    The plane's engines were apparently not working, as none of the fishermen heard any noise or explosions as the plane was descending. According to them, it crashed at around 7.30am local time in the Strait of Malacca, which separates the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, 2 kilometres away from the location where Rusli Kusmin and his team were fishing.

    They rushed to the approximate crash site, but when they reached it, the plane had already sunk, without leaving any debris or bodies on the surface of the water. The fishermen still decided to record the GPS coordinates of the location on their on-board computer. The head of the team, Rusli Kusmin, swore on the Quran that his story was true in order to prove that he was serious about his statements.

    READ MORE: Pilot of Missing MH370 May Have Tried to Deceive Radar Operators — Reports

    Rusli Kusmin later passed on the information of having witnessed a crash to Malaysian and Indonesian authorities, but failed to name specific officials with whom he had spoken. However, soon after this he was contacted by multiple plane hunters who were seeking to gain valuable information, so he decided to avoid further contact with authorities on the matter.

    Photographers take photos of debris believed to belong to the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Lai Seng Sin
    Newly Found Debris Marks 'Massive Breakthrough' in Search for MH370 - Report

    He was recently persuaded to change his decision by Jacob George, the president of the Consumers Association of Subang and Shah Alam, who claims to have known the MH370's pilot and was seeking to clear his name of rumours that he had committed suicide by crashing the plane. George urged Malaysian authorities to renew their search for the crashed plane using the coordinates provided by the fishermen.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 passengers and crew on board, disappeared on 8 March, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, while flying from Malaysian to Vietnamese air space. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the plane, the Malaysian government abandoned its search in May 2018, admitting that they did not know what happened to the plane.

    Related:

    Pilot of Missing MH370 May Have Tried to Deceive Radar Operators – Reports
    Doomed MH370 Wreck Could Finally Be Found as Enthusiast Starts New Hunt
    Families of MH370 Passengers Call for Resuming Search Amid Finding of New Debris
    Pilots Tried to Land Doomed MH370 in Malaysia After It Caught Fire - Aviator
    'Hard Shake' May Have Triggered Deadly Lithium Blaze on Doomed MH370 – Aviator
    Ex-Fox Exec Claims MH370 Got Hijacked by Organ Harvesters – Report
    Newly Found Debris Marks 'Massive Breakthrough' in Search for MH370 - Report
    Families of Missing MH370 Passengers to Present New Debris Found in Madagascar
    MH370 'Hunter' Claims He Found 'Trails' in Cambodian Jungle Left by Boeing 777
    Tags:
    GPS, Plane crash, witness, Flight MH370, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance, Indonesia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse