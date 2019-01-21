Register
13:02 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lions on rock

    'Mentally Unstable' Man Who Scaled Lions' Enclosure Killed in India – Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / William Warby / Lions on rock
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Authorities are bewildered how the man had scaled a wall that was 10 feet high with another 20 feet of mesh on top of it, made it through a deep moat, crossed the riverbed and entered the lions’ enclosure. He was fatally injured with severe injuries on his face, neck, and chest. The zoo was closed to visitors immediately.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A young man was mauled by two lions on Sunday and was found 50 meters inside the restricted area marked by a 30 feet wall-cum-fencing in an injured state at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park near Chandigarh in the Indian state of Punjab, as per a report in The Indian Express. The man, whose identity is yet to be verified, was in his twenties

    READ MORE: Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job

    The zoological park is better known as Chhatbir Zoo and was earlier the hunting ground of the erstwhile Maharaja (ruler) of Patiala.

    Bengal tiger
    CC0
    India’s First Tiger Translocation Fails; Sundari to be Kept in Zoo
    According to Harpal Singh, the range officer, the man was seen within the enclosure in the afternoon at about 2:20 pm alive and his team reached him within six minutes after receiving an emergency alert, but by that time he had already been mauled. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive the injuries he received.

    A tourist safari driver named Johnny spotted him first. "He was mentally unstable or under influence of alcohol", Jonny said. He added that when he saw him being dragged by a lioness, he informed the authorities immediately and began blowing the horns of his minibus and racing with the vehicle to shoo the lioness away. The lioness by then was joined by another lion.

    READ MORE: Walls Come Down: Indian Court Rules Against Forest Barrier Obstructing Elephants

    Zoological park authorities say that the lions, although well fed, felt were threatened by the entry of a strange human into their space and hence might have attacked the man.

    Earlier, in October 1999, a driver was killed by a Himalayan black bear when he fell into the restricted enclosure in an intoxicated state.
    The Chhatbir Zoo had 87 lions in 1996. The number has dwindled down to four. At a time, only two lions of the four are released for the tourist safari.

    Related:

    Young Giant Panda Makes Most of Snowfall at Smithsonian National Zoo
    Snow Leopard Shot Dead at Dudley Zoo After Escaping Enclosure
    While You Were Asleep: Little Polar Bear Cub is Born in Berlin Zoo
    Safari Park Barf: Lion-Watching Newborn Lets Loose at Zoo
    Tags:
    kill, Lion, India, zoo, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse