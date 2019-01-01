Register
02:17 GMT +301 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cage with a lion

    Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The family and coworkers of Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old zoo intern at North Carolina's Conservators Center, are in mourning after the recently hired woman was mauled to death by a lion that escaped from a locked enclosure over the weekend.

    Black's death came roughly two weeks after the recent graduate of Indiana University was hired as an intern at the facility, according to local media reports.

    Hyenas Attack Lioness
    © Photo: latestkruger/instagram
    Real-Life Lion King: Lioness Barely Escapes Death After Hyenas Attack

    "Alex loved animals," a statement released by Black's family reads. "Our beautiful, intelligent, passionate Alex had worked, unpaid, at several animal-related ventures, most recently at Wolf Park in Battleground, Indiana. This was her fourth internship, because she really wanted to make a career of working with animals.

    "She was looking forward to this first out-of-state internship at the Conservators Center in North Carolina 10 days ago. She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career. There was a terrible accident, and we are mourning. But she died following her passion," the release, obtained by local station Fox 59, adds.

    According to a Monday statement released by the center, the Sunday incident took place after Matthai, a male lion, escaped from the locked holding area he'd been transferred to so that Black and fellow employees could clean out a lion enclosure.

    Matthai was ultimately shot and killed by first responders with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office so that Black's body could be retrieved. It's presently unclear how Matthai managed to escape the secured holding area.

    "When our husbandry teams clean big cat enclosures they follow a safety protocol that involves moving the cats into a separate space and securing them before humans enter the adjacent space," reads the center's statement. "The specifics of what happened are still under investigation."

    Recalling the incident, Sheriff Tony Durden told local TV station WRAL that "the stress level was high."

    "I know they're not used to having a 600-pound animal, and then having a young lady laying on the ground. So, you know, stress," he said.

    Golden Retriever Cosplaying Lion King
    © Photo : Screenshot
    Hear Me Roar: Golden Retriever Cosplays as the Lion King

    Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), had sharp words for the center on Monday, urging locals to stay away from such "unaccredited roadside zoos… [that] keep imprisoning dangerous animals for entertainment."

    The center is not accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums; however, it does follow standards set by the United States Department of Agriculture, according to its website.

    Black's family is currently asking that donations be made to Wolf Park, a nonprofit education and research facility in Indiana, to honor Black. The Conservator's Center will be closed until further notice.

    Related:

    Seattle’s Sea Lion Killing Spree: Death Toll Climbs to 18
    Lion Air Considers Cancelling Orders of Boeing Jets Over Deadly Crash
    ‘Bad for Brand South Africa’: MPs Recommend Ending Captive Lion Hunts
    Safari Park Barf: Lion-Watching Newborn Lets Loose at Zoo
    Three-Year Old Girl Gets Attacked by Lion During Circus Show (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Tags:
    intern, Lion, death, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse