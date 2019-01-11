Health Worker Decapitates Baby During Delivery in India - Reports

The baby's severed head remained in the womb of the mother, who is now battling for her life at a hospital in Jodhpur, for some time after the incident. The worker reportedly went on to lie about the incident in a bid to shift blame.

The Ramgarh district in the Indian state of Rajasthan was the scene of a grotesque incident, in which a male health worker from a community health centre negligently severed a baby's head from its body, splitting the newborn in half during a botched delivery, according to media reports.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, the woman, Diksha Kanwar, was rushed to the Ramgarh medical facility after going into labour. A male health worker named Amritram was on duty; instead of informing a doctor about the case, he went ahead and conducted the delivery procedure himself.

Amrtiram subsequently misinformed the Jaisalmer hospital, claiming that the delivery was successfully completed, insisting that only the placenta was still inside the woman's womb.

At the Jaisalmer facility, gynaecologist Dr. Sankhla tried to remove the placenta. After several unsuccessful attempt, and in light of the woman's deteriorating health, he immediately referred her to the Ummaid Hospital in Jodhpur.

At the Ummaid Hospital, medics attempted to conduct a proper delivery procedure, but noticed that something was clearly wrong.

Upon finding out what had happened, the woman's relatives rushed to a police station in Ramgarh, taking the head of the foetus with them.

The health minister of Rajasthan later suspended Amritram and another employee named Jujhar Singh, while forming a committee to investigate the matter. Dr. Nikhil Sharma, who is in charge of the community health centre in Ramgarh, clarified that he was not around at the time of the incident and medical staff went ahead with the delivery without informing him.