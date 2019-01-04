Indian Professor Demands Removal of '2-Finger Virginity Test' From Medical Books

A reputable professor of forensic science from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Sewagram in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Dr. Indrajit Khandekar, has contacted the Union Ministry of Health; he hopes to see the ‘two-finger test' for virginity removed from the medical curriculum.
Remove #Virginity test from #Medical curriculum. We requested #MCI. #gender #Discrimination #unscientific #forensic #medicine https://t.co/2YMvY23m0c— Dr Indrajit Khandekar (@ilkhandekar) December 30, 2018
Remove "virginity test" form the medical curriculum. It has no scientific basis. Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of forensic medicine at Mahatma Gandhi… https://t.co/VwtJvAe2Fm— C.P.Geevan (@cpgeevan) December 30, 2018
In his statement, Dr. Khandekar claimed that the test has no scientific relevance and does not have the justification required for concluding whether or not a woman has had sexual intercourse or not. For that matter, he thinks, the test corroborates conclusively with a woman's sexual history.
According to Dr. Khandekar, the virginity test violates the basic human rights of those undergoing the procedure. It makes the examinee undergo traumatic stress, both physically and psychologically. The tests have also result in embarrassing but totally unnecessary perceptions in the minds of doctors, the judiciary and the general public and irreversibly damage the woman examined, he added.
