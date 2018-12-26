21-Year-Old Delivers Baby on Mumbai Railway Platform – Reports

That proper access to neo-natal and natal care is still lacking in rural India is believable, but unfortunate. However, this incident happened in Mumbai on Monday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Dadar railway station in the city of Mumbai turned into a maternity home on Monday when a young woman delivered a baby on the platform itself amongst the din and bustling of the general public, news agency ANI reported.

A 21-year-old woman named Geeta Deepak Wagare began having labour pains which increased in severity on December 24. A team of railway medical assistants immediately rushed to the spot, along with the railway police after the confusion that ensued.

According to reports, the baby and the woman are safe and have been shifted to a hospital in the near vicinity. They are being provided additional medical assistance and care.