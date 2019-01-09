Register
    Indian Air Force indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft displays its maneuverability during Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016

    Malaysia Keen to Buy India’s Indigenous Tejas MK-1 Fighter Jet - Reports

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    The low cost and simple design of Tejas makes it attractive for cost-conscious countries in Asia.

    Malaysia has shown keen interest in India's home-grown Tejas fighter jet; a week after light combat aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received final operational clearance for manufacturing fully weaponized version of the jet.

    A report in Indian Daily Business Standard suggests that Malaysian defence minister has asked New Delhi to send a Tejas fighter to the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA'19) — Malaysia's premier defence exhibition — being held from March 26-30.

    READ MORE: India to Fulfill Most of Its Fighter Jet Shortfall With Home-Grown Tejas

    "There is significant overseas interest in buying the Tejas light fighter. HAL is pursuing imminent opportunities in South-east and West Asia," HAL chief R Madhavan told Business Standard while not disclosing the prospective customers.

    India's supersonic Brahmos cruise missiles
    © AP Photo / Ajit Kumar
    Many States Interested in BrahMos as Talks Are Underway - Indian Defense Chief
    Malaysia is reportedly keen on buying around 30 light fighters. Malaysia is expected to give orders for Tejas MK-1 aircraft that will be equipped with battle-ready capabilities, including mid-air refuelling, AESA radar, electronic warfare suites, and smart bombs.

    On 4 January, Sputnik had reported that Tejas has been given the final go-ahead for its full-scale manufacture by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, the regulatory body for certification and qualification of military aircraft and airborne system.

    READ MORE: India Conducts First Air-to-Air Refueling of Home-Grown Fighter Jet Tejas

    Last October, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi Al Falacy, the UAE's minister of state for defence affairs had shown interest in the low cost and simple design fighter jet developed by HAL. He visited HAL facilities in Bengaluru and received a briefing of the ongoing projects in HAL.

    Currently, the HAL is working on an order of 123 such jets ordered by the Indian Air Force.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse