Register
21:07 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas' flies during an 'Initial Operational Clearance' procedure before induction into The Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd. (HAL) airport in Bangalore on January 10, 2011

    India Conducts First Air-to-Air Refueling of Home-Grown Fighter Jet Tejas

    © AFP 2018 / STRDEL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has committed to purchase 324 Tejas, which means most of the shortfall will be fulfilled by the homegrown fighter jet. The jet is already integrated with Derby beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, while it will eventually boast advanced electronic warfare systems and the Russian-built GSh-23 autocannon.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully carried out its first air-to-air refueling of the domestically built fighter aircraft Tejas MK1 with an IL-78 MKI tanker. The successful refueling test is being considered a big leap in the developmental stage and brightens the chances of the fighter jets getting an operational clearance certificate sooner. 

    "The success of these trials is a major leap for the indigenous fighter, thus enhancing its mission capability by increasing its range and payload. The ability to carry out air-to-air refueling is one of the critical requirements for the LCA to achieve 'Final Operational Clearance,'" an Indian Defense Ministry statement reads. 

    Indian Air Force indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft displays its maneuverability during Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India to Fulfill Most of Its Fighter Jet Shortfall With Home-Grown Tejas
    The tanker was launched from a base in Agra while the fighter was launched from the Gwalior base in central India. 

    The IAF has carried out several tests on specially modified Tejas aircraft including "dry contact" with the tanker that means that no fuel was actually exchanged between the Il-78 tanker and the Tejas fighter through its air-to-air refueling probe. In the coming days, it will conduct "wet tests" when actual fuel is transferred from the tanker to the fighter.

    "All flight parameters of Tejas aircraft were transmitted live to a ground control unit set up at Gwalior air base, wherein scientists constantly monitored the technical parameters of the mission," the ministry added.

    Against the total order of 123 Tejas aircraft, state-owned manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has so far handed over nine Tejas aircraft to the IAF. The Tejas, currently with the IAF, are, however, not combat-ready.

    Spectators stand next to the models of Akash, surface-to-air missile, as they watch fighter aircraft perform on the fourth day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India Saves Its Foreign Reserves Over $5 Billion With Homegrown Akash Missiles
    Indian defense scientists in cooperation with Israeli defense firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems had completed the integration of the I-Derby beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile on Tejas in July 2017. Presently, nine Tejas are being equipped with the derby missile with an upgraded seeker. The Tejas will be also equipped with smart bombs developed by the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Sources told Sputnik that the jet would also be integrated with the Russian-built GSh-23 autocannon.

    READ MORE: India's Homegrown Light Combat Aircraft Upgraded With Hot Refueling Capability

    Moreover, the fighter is to get an AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar developed by DRDO and an advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite.  Earlier this year,the DRDO claimed before a parliamentary panel that the IAF had committed to buying a total of 324 Tejas, including 201 upgraded versions of the jet. HAL claimed that the IAF would receive Mk-1A Tejas in 2019. Currently, HAL is producing six Tejas per year, which needs to be increased to 16 by 2019. HAL is also working on a more sophisticated version of a jet called the Tejas MK-2, which will fly only after 2022.

    Related:

    India on Track to Unveil Most Advanced Version of Tejas LCA
    Indian Tejas Fighter Jets Too Heavy for Aircraft Carriers – Navy Chief
    India in Talks for Export of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas
    India to Start Production of Its Tejas Mark 1A Fighter Jet by 2021
    Tags:
    Indigenous, capabilities, modern warfare, fighter jets, refuelling aircraft, Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse