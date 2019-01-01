India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Facilities – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of their nuclear facilities in accordance with the 1988 agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between India and Pakistan," the ministry's statement said.

It is the 28th time since 1992 when New Delhi and Islamabad have exchanged the lists of nuclear facilities.

"The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the twenty-eighth consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 01 January 1992," the ministry added.

Both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons and, along with Israel and South Sudan, are not parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).