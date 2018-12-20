India, Pakistan Engage in War of Words Over 'Jinnah House' in Mumbai

Asserting ownership of the ‘Jinnah House’ the Pakistani Foreign Office said Thursday that Islamabad will not forfeit claims to the mansion that was owned by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Mumbai before the India-Pakistan partition.

"Pakistan is not in the picture anywhere. They have no locus standi as far as this property is concerned. It is a property belonging to the Government of India and we are actually in the process of renovating with the intention of putting it to an effective use along the lines of what we had done with the Hyderabad House in New Delhi", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media during a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, while replying to a letter written by Mumbai legislature M P Lodha said that the Foreign Ministry is in the process of acquiring Jinnah House and would convert it into something along the lines of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Jinnah House, situated in India's financial capital of Mumbai, was originally owned by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It was also the subject of a protracted legal battle between Jinnah's daughter Dina Wadia and the government of India. Dina Wadia, who died last year, had filed a petition in 2007 in Bombay High Court to regain control of the mansion. A protected heritage structure, it is situated opposite the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence in Mumbai. It was built in 1936.

Jinnah House is of historical significance as Indian leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah often used this mansion for meetings before the partition of India and Pakistan. After India's independence, the Jinnah House was used by the British High Commissioner until 1982. Pakistan wanted to set up its Mumbai consulate in the Jinnah House, but India refused to give it to Pakistan.