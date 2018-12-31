Register
12:15 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016

    Indian Army Claims to Have Killed 2 Pakistani Intruders in Jammu & Kashmir

    © AFP 2018 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    According to Indian Army officials, the intruders wearing combat dresses of Pakistani regulars were assisted by the heavy fire of machine guns, mortars, and rockets from the Pakistani posts. The movement was detected by the army men deployed along the LoC and they fired on the intruders.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Army claims to have successfully foiled an attempt of infiltration by intruders suspected to be from the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) on New Year's Eve in the Naugam sector of the Line of Control (de facto border) on Monday morning.

    "Army foiled a major BAT attempt to strike a forward post along the Line of Control in Naugam sector in the early hours of Sunday", an Army spokesman said.

    READ MORE: Ceasefire Violations Force India to Close Schools in Areas Bordering Pakistan

    The Indian Army suspects the intruders came with the intention of carrying out a major attack on the eve of the new year. 

    "From the recovery, it was estimated that BAT team intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Army forward post in the Naugam sector. The alertness and counter-action of troops foiled such an attempt", said a report by news agency ANI.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Indian Government Distances Itself From Former Norwegian PM's Kashmir Visit
    The official said that a heavy exchange of fire had been underway since last night.

    "Our troops conducted prolonged search operations in thick jungles and difficult terrain conditions to ascertain the situation, which confirmed the elimination of two likely Pakistani soldiers and resulted in the recovery of a large cache of warlike stores. The search operations are still under way in the sector to sanitise the area", media reports quoted an Army official as saying.

    According to reports, the Indian Army will ask Pakistan to take back the remains of deceased individuals.

    READ MORE: Pak Tutoring India on Minorities Akin to Demon Preaching Scriptures — BJP Leader

    There was no immediate response from Pakistani authorities on the incident.

    According to Indian Home Ministry data, in 2018 India witnessed more than 600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and international border between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the highest number of cross-border exchanges initiated from the Pakistani side in the last eight years.

    Relations between the two South Asian neighbours have been historically tense with both of them accusing each other of ceasefire violations at the disputed border. 

    Related:

    India Begins Construction of Historic Religious Corridor to Pakistan
    India Dismisses Pakistan's Invite to SAARC Summit
    India Slams Pakistani PM Imran Khan for His ‘Pakistan Wants Peace’ Comment
    India, Pakistan Engage in War of Words Over 'Jinnah House' in Mumbai
    Tags:
    border clashes, intrusion, ceasefire, search, Pakistani Army, Indian Army, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Cold: Best Russian Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts
    Some Like It Cold: Best Russian Skiing and Snowboarding Resorts
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse