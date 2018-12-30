China Lunar Spacecraft in Position for Humanity’s 1st-Ever Dark Side Landing

Beijing did not immediately make available details on when the landing will occur, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Locked in a tidal embrace with the same lunar face always aimed at the Earth, the moon's far side — also known as the ‘dark' side — has not been explored on the surface, although numerous orbital flyovers have made detailed maps.
The Chang'e 4 spacecraft, launched December 7 on a Long March-3B rocket, initially entered lunar orbit five days later on December 12, deploying a landing craft and a surface rover in preparation for its descent.
Viewed by the international science community as a key mission in Beijing's burgeoning space program, Chang'e 4 will make astronomical observations, survey lunar terrain and study the composition of minerals.
The spacecraft will also measure neutron radiation and various other radio-, light- and gravity-energy metrics as a means of studying the little-known far side of the moon.
