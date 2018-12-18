Register
16:02 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dog sits inside Naradagadde Hindu temple in Karnataka

    A Temple of Canine Deity: A Haute Tourist Attraction in India

    © Photo: YouTube/WildFilmsIndia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The spiritual facet of India never fails to surprise. While the country can boast of gods and goddesses dedicated to almost all forms of nature, it may sound weird to hear that it also has a temple dedicated to canine beings.

    The Dog Temple near the town of Channapatna in the State of Karnataka in India is fast becoming a tourist attraction and a place for the coming together of dog lovers. 

    This unusual worship place with every passing year is becoming a centre of attraction for "devotees" whose numbers show no sign of abating. Situated in a small duty village called Agrahara Valagerehalli, near a town called Channapatna, which is famous for its wooden toys, the temple is around a one hour drive from the Bangalore metropolis. The temple now has footfalls from canine patrons from around the globe. 

    READ MORE: Pooch Patrol to the Rescue: Dogs Save Children From Tiger Attack in India

    "I was thrilled to know that such a temple exists. I am a pet lover and want to know more about this place and hence asked my travel agent to keep this as part of my itinerary for my summer visit to South India. I am trying to include my son also in this trip while visiting this strange temple as I want to inculcate in him a love for other forms of being", Svetlana, a tourist from Russia, told Sputnik.

    Dog
    CC0
    Female Dog, Mother of 5 Pups Raped and Killed by 2 Men in Indian Town
    Locals have multiple versions of the reasons for the construction of this dog temple. The prevailing version, and also the most popular one, is that the temple came into existence as per the directions a person received in a dream.

    READ MORE: Man Punishes Pet Dog for Refusing to Play Football (VIDEO)

    "The temple was constructed in 2010. It is said that the person who conceived the construction is a rich businessman from Channapatna town. He reportedly had made many other temples before. This particular dog temple was built because he had had a dream in his sleep during a time when two dogs from the town had disappeared suddenly. Goddess Kempamma, the local deity was said to have instructed him to venerate dogs by constructing a temple for dogs. It is believed that the dog deities are protectors of the village and the Channapatna town," Prasad M., a local scribe, told Sputnik.

    ​The inner temple has idols of two dogs which are garlanded and worshipped on a daily basis. Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays are specials days for the temple and many converge here on these days with special offerings.

    Related:

    'Cow Situation': Sacred Animal Disrupts Landing of Two Planes in India
    Animal Lovers Rally to Save 'Avni' India's Most Feared Man-Eater Tigress
    Lookout for Animal 'Suicide Bombers' at India's Republic Day Parade
    Phethai Cyclone to Lash India’s Southern Coast - High Alert Sounded
    Tags:
    deities, worship, temple, dog, Karnataka, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse