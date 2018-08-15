Pooch Patrol to the Rescue: Dogs Save Children From Tiger Attack in India

Two heroic animals chased off the predator, once again proving who man’s best friend really is.

The video was filmed on August 8 in the small village of Katarnia, near Katnariaghat Wildlife Sanctuary close to the India-Nepal border. Most of the video is simply shaking camera movement but, at the end, there is a clear image of a tiger running away from the dogs, meters away from a group of playing children. Other people can be heard screaming in panic in the background.

The user who downloaded the video stated that according to the villagers, tigers occasionally cross the river from time to time in search of food. This time no one was injured during the incident, thanks to a couple of fearless dogs.