Man Punishes Pet Dog for Refusing to Play Football (VIDEO)

The viral video that has surfaced on social media apparently belongs to India's southern state of Kerala. A person is seen throwing his pet dog into a body of muddy water for refusing to join him in a leisurely game of football.

New Delhi (Sputnik): With FIFA World Cup being underway, football frenzy is running high. On the opening day of the tournament, a viral video involving football is making animal lovers angry. The video recorded on a handheld mobile camera shows a soccer fan dressed in Argentina jersey attempting to play football with his dog in Brazil's lemon-colored jersey.

The man is seen calling out the dog by its name Neymar and asking him to play football along with him. The dog barely joins in and the furious master throws the canine into the adjoining swamp.

READ MORE: Indian Village Terrorized by Pack of Man-Eating Dogs; 13 Victims in 6 Months

Angry animal lovers are sharing the video on Twitter, calling upon the state administration to take action against the person.

Horrific video. The poor animal can't even move properly in that dress. — Ad Astra (@AIrishHilltop) June 14, 2018

Idiot.hope god punishes him

Like really wht the fuck