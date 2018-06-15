Man Punishes Pet Dog for Refusing to Play Football (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): With FIFA World Cup being underway, football frenzy is running high. On the opening day of the tournament, a viral video involving football is making animal lovers angry. The video recorded on a handheld mobile camera shows a soccer fan dressed in Argentina jersey attempting to play football with his dog in Brazil's lemon-colored jersey.
#Football fever in #Kerala crossing all it's limits!— നചികേതസ് (@nach1keta) June 14, 2018
In this #Shocking video, taken in North Kerala, a #Messi fan names a dog #Neymar and throws him in water for 'not playing well'!!
Please do something to stop this nonsense @CMOKerala @Manekagandhibjp @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/6k8CJCX1vU
The man is seen calling out the dog by its name Neymar and asking him to play football along with him. The dog barely joins in and the furious master throws the canine into the adjoining swamp.
Angry animal lovers are sharing the video on Twitter, calling upon the state administration to take action against the person.
Horrific video. The poor animal can't even move properly in that dress.— Ad Astra (@AIrishHilltop) June 14, 2018
Idiot.hope god punishes him
— lucky (@idlymaavu) June 15, 2018
Like really wht the fuck
— Juniormartin (@Juniorm34948998) June 14, 2018
