India’s Mars Mission to Hit the Cinemas Soon

India's Mangalyaan launched on 5 November 2013 was the first satellite in the world to have reached the Mars' orbit in its very first attempt. Makers of the movie aim to capitalize on the sentiment of pride every Indian associates with the mission.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian film industry has a tradition of patriotic movies doing big business on screen and to add to the long list, a film depicting India's first Mars Mission will now hit the big screens next year.

Cine star Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the movie announced the movie on Twitter.

To be released on 15th of August next year, India's Independence Day, the film has been titled as ‘Mission Mangal'. Mangal means planet Mars in Hindi.

"The makers of the movie are obviously banking on that pride of every Indian which they associate with the success in Mars Mission. For every Indian, it was more than just a scientific moment. It was an auspicious news and a matter of achievement. It would certainly make a good movie formula," Shakti Doss, movie and branding expert from Mumbai told Sputnik.

India was the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.

Akshay Kumar's co-actors in the movie include established stars like Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.