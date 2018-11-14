India’s Mars Mission to Hit the Cinemas Soon

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian film industry has a tradition of patriotic movies doing big business on screen and to add to the long list, a film depicting India's first Mars Mission will now hit the big screens next year.
Cine star Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the movie announced the movie on Twitter.
A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018
Release date finalised… Akshay Kumar, R Balki and Fox Star Studios to release #MissionMangal on 15 Aug 2019… Directed by Jagan Shakti… #IndependenceDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/NSPiMhl51j
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018
"The makers of the movie are obviously banking on that pride of every Indian which they associate with the success in Mars Mission. For every Indian, it was more than just a scientific moment. It was an auspicious news and a matter of achievement. It would certainly make a good movie formula," Shakti Doss, movie and branding expert from Mumbai told Sputnik.
India was the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.
Akshay Kumar's co-actors in the movie include established stars like Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.
