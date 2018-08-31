Noted Indian Film Director to Make Biopic of Bangladesh’s Founding Father

The film on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman considered by Bangladeshis as the Father of the nation is likely to be released in 2020 to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bangladesh and India will jointly produce the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India had proposed the names of three top directors, Shyam Benegal, Goutam Ghose and Kaushik Ganguly but Bangladesh government selected Shyam Benegal to direct the biopic.

READ MORE: Bangladesh Approves New Road Safety Law Following Student Protests

"Shyam Benegal made a biographical movie on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. We have selected him considering his works," Bangladesh's State Minister for Information, Tarana Halim told reporters in Dhaka.

READ MORE: India Offers Help in Warship Building to Bangladesh

As per the joint venture initiative of Bangladesh and India, a three-member panel of experts will cooperate with Shyam Benegal. Members of the panel comprise a film expert, a person who knows Bangabandhu's life and works and a historian, according to minister Halim.

The agreement to jointly produce a feature film based on the life and works of Bangabandhu and a documentary of Bangladesh's liberation war were signed by the two countries in 2017.