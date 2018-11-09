UNSC Sanctions Stymie Russian NGOs Operation in North Korea - Mission to UN

"The Russian companies that carry out non-profit or strictly humanitarian activity, which is not subject to sanctions regime, also cannot normally operate in DPRK," the representative said on Thursday.
Russia called for an examination as soon as possible of options to rectify the situation using the entire tool set available to the UNSC, the official added.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters earlier on Thursday that humanitarian aid sent to North Korea in the past never went to the people, only to those in power.
The UNSC has repeatedly imposed sanctions on North Korea over the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests. Russia said in October it was time to consider the possibility of relaxing the international restrictions against Pyongyang amid commitment expressed by North Korea's leadership to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
