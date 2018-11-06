US Must Alter Military Posture if North Korea Talks Succeed - Dunford

"The more successful we are in the diplomatic track, the more uncomfortable we will be in the military space," Dunford said on Monday. "Over time this negotiation will take a form where we're going to have to start making some changes to the military posture on the peninsula."
Earlier on Monday, the US Department of State announced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with North Korea’s Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol in New York City on Thursday to discuss making progress on four pillars of the Singapore summit statement, including achieving the final and fully verified denuclearization of the country.
READ MORE: Dunford: US Military Superiority Over Russia, China Markedly Decreasing
During the Singapore summit with Trump in June, Kim secured Washington's commitment to suspend US-South Korean drills in exchange for its promise to denuclearize.
All comments
Show new comments (0)