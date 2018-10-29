First VIDEO of Wreckage From Deadly Boeing 737 Plane Disaster Emerges

Earlier on Monday, the Boeing 737 plane with 181 passengers and 8 crew members aboard crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Indonesia's search and rescue agency reported that a Lion Air jet disappeared from radars 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta's airport.

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has posted a video on his Twitter page of a search-and-rescue operation related to a Boeing 737 jet which crashed into the sea off Jakarta earlier on Monday.

Later in the day, a spokesperson for Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, said that there were no survivors in the the Lion Air crash off Indonesia's coast. Indonesia's Ministry of Finance confirmed, in turn, that there were 20 government officials on board the aircraft.

Serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Beberapa kapal tug boad membantu menangani evakuasi. Video diambil petugas tug boad yang ada di perairan Karawang. pic.twitter.com/4GhKcRYkpG — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) 29 октября 2018 г.

Earlier, National Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif was cited by AFP news agency as saying that the jet had crashed into water about 30 to 40 meters deep.

"We're still searching for the remains of the plane," Latif added.

