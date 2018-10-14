Time to Think About Easing North Korea Sanctions - Russian Envoy to UN

Nebenzia attended the opening of a memorial cross at Fort Ross Orthodox Cemetery in California. "We said that it is time to think about [relaxing of North Korea sanctions]. Let's wait and see when it is the right time [to do so]," Nebenzia said.
The United Nations Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests. The organization, in particular, has restricted oil exports to North Korea and banned foreign companies from hiring North Korean workers.
Moreover, the most recent inter-Korean summit, held on September 18-19, resulted in Seoul and Pyongyang signing a military agreement to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone. This was the third meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in 2018. A fourth visit involving Kim visiting Seoul is expected to happen by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said Friday that Pyongyang is seeking to expand ties with Moscow in 2019. The minister noted that North Korea highly appreciates the fact that the Russian government supports Pyongyang's efforts aimed at stabilization of the situation on the Korean peninsula.
