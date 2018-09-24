Register
22:09 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 18, 2018 photo, North Korean soldiers march as a South Korean soldier, center, stands guard during a press tour at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea

    Pompeo Says Now Not Time to Ease Pressure on North Korea

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    World
    Get short URL
    201

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo addressed Washington's relations with NOrth Korea, Russia and Turkey in a briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

    "Now it is not the time to ease pressure [on North Korea]," Pompeo told reporters.

    The inter-Korean summit, Pompeo added, between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last week is a positive step forward towards denuclearization.

    READ MORE: Trump Claims to Have Tremendous Progress With North Korea

    "I expect I’ll be traveling to Pyongyang before too long as well to make the final preparations for the second meeting between the two leaders," he noted, adding that setting a date for the completion of denuclearization in North Korea would be "foolish."

    A TV screen shows a satellite image of North Korea's Sohae launch site, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    North Korea Can’t Abandon Its Nuclear Weapons - Scholar
    In June, US President Donald Trump and Kim held a summit in Singapore during which the North Korean leader expressed his country’s commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees and freeze joint military exercises with South Korea.

    The White House has said that discussions are underway for the second summit between Trump and Kim, but had no other detail on when or where the meeting could happen.

    On Brunson Case

    Pompeo also reported on the situation with the US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was remaining under house arrest in Turkey, confirming that the evangelist "could be released this month."

    "Pastor Brunson and other US persons who are being held by Turkey all need to be released by Turkey, and that needs to be done immediately," the official said.

    US-Turkish relations deteriorated amid series of incidents, including the detention of Brunson by Turkish authorities.

    READ MORE: Turkish Police Boost Security Around US Pastor Brunson's House — Reports

    Brunson has been detained by Turkish authorities since 2016 because of his alleged ties to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for orchestrating the failed military coup of 2016.

    On Relations with Moscow

    Pompeo mentioned that he planned to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

    "Yes. I am sure Sergey [Lavrov] and I will have our time together," the State Secretary confirmed.

    Pompeo said he would raise the situation in Syria during the talks with his Russian counterpart.

    READ MORE: Russia Supplying S-300 to Syria to Have No Effect on Ties With Israel — Moscow

    "There are many topics that we'll talk about with the Russians. I'm very confident that their latest decision to move the S-300 will be amongst them," he told reporters.

    The Russian Defense Ministry released detailed information on Il-20 crash in Syria
    © Photo : Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
    New Data Clearly Indicates That Syrian S-200 Missile Targeted Israeli Fighter Jets - Russian MoD
    Earlier this month, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would deliver S-300 air defense systems to Syria as an adequate response to Israel's role in the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane.

    According to Moscow, the Israeli Air Force used the Russian aircraft as a shield while attacking targets in Syria, which led to the death of 15 Russian servicemen when the plane was shot down by Syrian air defense systems.

    Related:

    Trump Ready to Meet With Iran's Representatives at UN General Assembly - Pompeo
    Loss of US Weapons Sales Prompts Pompeo to Keep Arming Saudi Coalition – Reports
    Supplying Syria With S-300 Will Increase Security Risks - Netanyahu to Putin
    CIA Works ‘Extremely Hard’ to Support US Efforts to Denuclearize North Korea
    Tags:
    denuclearization, talks, Andrew Brunson, Mike Pompeo, Sergei Lavrov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse