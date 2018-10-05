Philippines' Duterte Vows to Resign if He Has Cancer – Reports

The Philippine President has acknowledged that he was recently hospitalized due to Barrett's esophagus, an inflammation of the tube linking the mouth to the stomach.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised that he would step down if he has any serious illness, including cancer, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking to graduates of the Philippine Military Academy, the 73-year-old acknowledged that he is waiting for the results of the tests to get to "know where I am now physically."

"But I would tell you that — if it's cancer, it's cancer. And if it's third stage, no more treatment. I will not prolong my agony in this office or anywhere," Duterte underscored.

He acknowledged that going to a hospital for digestive tract tests after his esophagus became inflamed.

Duterte also admitted suffering from daily migraines and spinal problems issues, in addition to Buerger's disease, an illness which affects the blood vessels and is caused by smoking.

Separately, he pointed out that incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo is "very good" and "gentle" but that she is "strategically weak" as a fit for the presidency.

The Philippine constitution stipulates that the country's president should disclose any serious illness to the public, and that the leader should be replaced by the vice president after resigning. Duterte's six-year term is slated to wrap up in 2022.