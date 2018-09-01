Duterte Says 'There'll Be More Rape Cases as Long Women Are Beautiful'

Throughout his political career, Duterte has made numerous controversial comments that have sparked public outrage. Some such comments have pertained to rape cases in his country.

While answering a question regarding the growing number of rape cases in his hometown of Davao, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that rape crimes will continue to occur as long as beautiful women exist, local news outlet Rappler reported. He went on by saying that few women agree to have sex with someone just because he asked.

"They said there are many rape cases in Davao. As long as there are many beautiful women, there will be more rape cases. Who agrees to do it on the first request anyway? Will the woman allow it? No. Nobody agrees to do it on the first try. That is rape," Duterte said.

The president's spokesman later clarified that Duterte said it "by way of a joke" and that the statement should not be taken seriously, according to The New York Times. He further added that the "standard of what is offensive" is actually different and more "liberal" in the Philippines.

This was far from the first time that Duterte has made a controversial rape joke during one of his speeches. In a comment following a gang rape against an Australian missionary in the course of a riot at Davao prison, Duterte said he was angered, but noted that she was so beautiful that he "should have been first."

In another comment, made in 2017, the Philippine president condemned child rape, but added that one "can mess with, maybe Miss Universe" and that he would even congratulate a man for "having the balls to rape somebody when you know you are going to die."