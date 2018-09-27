UN Security Council Should Consider Easing N Korea Sanctions - Beijing

"A provision in the Security Council resolutions that the council is prepared to modify the sanction measures in light of the DPRK’s [North Korea’s] compliance," Wang said. "Now given the positive developments in the inter-Korean and DPRK- US relations, and the DPRK’s important pledges and actions on denuclearization, China believes that the Security Council needs to consider invoking in due course this provision to encourage the DPRK and other relevant parties to move denuclearization further ahead."
READ MORE: Denuclearization Negotiations May Be Fruitful as Trump, Kim Get 'Serious'
The United States is seeking boost of the sanctions against North Korea despite the recent de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula that involved several meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as well as Kim's summit with US President Donald Trump.
All comments
Show new comments (0)