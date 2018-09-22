Register
03:26 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore

    Denuclearization Negotiations May Be Fruitful as Trump, Kim Get ‘Serious'

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    With US Secretary Mike Pompeo indicating that he's willing to restart denuclearization talks with North Korea, the latest round of negotiations could prove to be a successful go at mending US ties with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Gareth Porter, an analyst specializing in US national security policy, told Sputnik.

    Pompeo announced on Wednesday that he would be inviting North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to New York next week to restart talks at the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

    The 54-year-old official's declaration came on the heels of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's third meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un, which resulted in Kim promising to dismantle his nuclear program by 2021, if the US makes its own concessions.

    ​Porter told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that despite all the back and forth between Kim and US President Donald Trump, both leaders "are serious about reaching an agreement for denuclearization."

    Aside from a period where Trump threw childish insults at Kim in 2017, including the time when he referred to Kim as "rocket man," Porter told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek that Trump "has been relatively consistent in his position that the United States has to negotiate with North Korea.

    "He has been alone, as far as I know, among major political figures in saying that… it would be crazy not to negotiate with North Korea," Gareth said, before noting that Kim, unlike his predecessors, managed to successfully coax the US into peace talks by using Pyongyang's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs as bargaining chips.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Korea Summit Press Pool
    S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With Pyongyang as Kim Ready for Trump Summit

    As for what the United States has to give up in order to make the playing field even between the two countries, the historian indicated that Washington will have to do three things: Offer assurances that the US won't attack North Korea, like a treaty; declare a formal end to the Korean War, which means the end of the UN command in Korea; and, lastly, lift sanctions against the nation.

    Following the North and South Korea summit, Kim also promised to allow international inspectors to monitor the closing of missile test sites and launch pads in the DPRK. Promises were even made for Kim to visit Seoul soon and work alongside Moon to try to jointly host the Summer Olympics in 2032, according to Politico.

    When it comes to Moon, Gareth told Smolarek that he plays an essential role when it comes to the US and North Korea.

    "President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has played a key role, not only in diplomacy in regard to his relationship with Kim Jong Un… but in the international politics of this issue," he said. "[Moon] has been a source of information to Donald Trump every time there has been a new twist on the storyline on the state of play with North Korea."

    Related:

    S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With North as Kim Ready for New Summit
    Trump Claims to Have Tremendous Progress With North Korea
    North Korea Can’t Abandon Its Nuclear Weapons - Scholar
    Russia Welcomes Inter-Korean Summit – Ambassador to North Korea
    US Must ‘Show Commitment' to Peace Talks with North Korea - Scholar
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse