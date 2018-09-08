Death Toll From Hokkaido Earthquake Reaches 21

"The death toll has reached 21 people, 6 people are in critical condition, 13 people are missing. A total of 40,000 employees of the Self-Defense Forces, police and fire departments and 75 helicopters are engaged in elimination of the consequences of the disaster," Suga said at a press conference.
Previously, local media reported, citing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the death toll from the earthquake was estimated to be 16 people.
READ MORE: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Hits Japan's Hokkaido — USGS
The earthquake also triggered a massive blackout on the island, leaving 2.95 million homes without electricity, the complete restoration of power after that will reportedly take about a week.
