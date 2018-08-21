Register
20:53 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2018

    Pakistan Vows to Pursue Peace With India, Afghanistan

    © REUTERS / Faisal Mahmood
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, has expressed his intent to review country’s foreign policy to extend the mission of peace with neighboring India and Afghanistan.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's foreign policy will be revised keeping in mind the country's national interest as the topmost priority while bringing perceptible change in the lives of common people through economic diplomacy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's newly appointed Foreign Minister said during a press conference.

    ​"Some forces have been trying to isolate the country but it will not happen now," Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

    READ MORE: Humanitarian Gesture: Pakistan, India Release Each Others' Prisoners

    On the question of resuming formal dialogue with India, ‘uninterrupted dialogue' with India is the ‘only wise course' as the two countries cannot afford any adventurism.

    Indian Prime Minister Modi had also written a letter to the newly appointed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing India's commitment to build good neighborly relations between the two countries and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of the region.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Indian PM's Call to Pakistan's PM Designate a Positive Gesture - Pakistani Envoy
    India's official position is that it is ready to have a dialogue on all issues if Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism.

    "We have seen Pakistani Foreign Minister's statement and there is nothing new in it. Our position is that we want peace with Pakistan but terror and talks cannot go together. Pakistan must stop cross-border terrorism and bring perpetrators of 26/11 to justice," Ministry of External Affairs sources told Sputnik.  

    READ MORE: Pakistan Denies Having Received Indian PM’s Invite to Talks

    Talking about Afghanistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he will visit Kabul with a solid message that both countries have the same destiny.

    "There will be no peace in Pakistan without peace in Afghanistan. I want to tell people of Afghanistan to understand each other's problems and bilaterally try to solve all issues," Qureshi told media.

    Related:

    Russian Firm Offers Smart Fencing Technology to India for Border With Pakistan
    No Problem With AIIB Funding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – India
    China's Envoy Supports India-China-Pakistan Summit for Dispute Resolution
    India and Pakistan Continue to Increase Nuclear Weapons Stockpiles – Report
    Tags:
    economic boost, regional cooperation, national interests, peace talks, dialogue, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse