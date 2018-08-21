Register
15:17 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2018

    Pakistan Denies Having Received Indian PM’s Invite to Talks

    © REUTERS / Faisal Mahmood
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted by the media as saying that the Indian PM had “sent a message for open talks.” However, in less than an hour, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a clarification that Qureshi was “misquoted” by the Indian media.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and Pakistan have both denied reports of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi having extended an invitation for peace talks to Pakistan's newly elected counterpart Imran Khan.

    READ MORE: No Problem With AIIB Funding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – India

    The Foreign Minister had not stated that "the Indian Prime Minister had made an offer of a dialogue", but had said that the Indian Prime Minister in his letter to Prime Minister, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, had also mentioned something similar to what the Foreign Minister had elucidated earlier i.e. that the way forward was only through constructive engagement," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry clarified in a statement.

    Handcuffs
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Humanitarian Gesture: Pakistan, India Release Each Others' Prisoners
    Nevertheless, Pakistan has called for the resumption of a comprehensive peace dialogue, which has remained suspended for the last two years after a series of terrorist attacks on Indian military camps.

    "Pakistan looks forward to a mutually beneficial, uninterrupted dialogue with India to resolve all issues. Any attempts to instigate controversy and vitiate the environment are counterproductive and against the spirit of responsible journalism," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry added.

    Meanwhile, according to media reports, an Indian foreign ministry official confirmed that Modi wrote to Imran Khan on Saturday and "expressed India's commitment to build good neighborly relations between India and Pakistan and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of the region."

    Joint drills between Russia and Pakistan
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    India Not Wary of Russia-Pakistan Defense Ties - External Affairs Ministry
    Both the countries have been indicating a positive outlook towards the resumption of dialogue since Imran Khan's victory in the recent elections. Indian Prime Minister Modi had made a telephonic call soon after the election results in Pakistan were declared and had conveyed India's readiness "to enter a new era of relations with Islamabad." He had suggested that both countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

    #india #pakistan Pakistan COAS meets Indian cricket star attending PM oath. I asked Sidhu what words were exchanged between them He said ur COAS is a wonderful person and I requested for our visit to nankana sahb COAS said more then welcome And this touched my heart 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pbZU8dVwcE

    Imran Khan had reciprocated by saying that Pakistan was ready to respond positively to any effort at a dialogue.

    READ MORE: China's Envoy Supports India-China-Pakistan Summit for Dispute Resolution

    "If India comes and takes one step toward us, we will take two," 65 years old Imran Khan said.

    Immediately after the election victory, Khan stated that Kashmir is the "core" issue between the two countries underscoring the need for resolution through dialogue.

    "I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir," Khan had said.

    However, in his first address to the nation on Sunday, the Pakistani Prime Minister skipped mentioning Kashmir altogether.

     

    Related:

    Russian Firm Offers Smart Fencing Technology to India for Border With Pakistan
    India and Pakistan Continue to Increase Nuclear Weapons Stockpiles – Report
    Cooperation at SCO Can Streamline India-Pakistan Peace Efforts - Analyst
    India, Pakistan Hold Maritime Dialogue After Two Years
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, terror attacks, peace talks, dialogue, Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Indian Foreign Ministry, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    "

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse