India-Russia Collaboration Can Change Global Aviation - Indian Minister

In a function held on Friday evening in Aerocity Delhi, Aeroflot India celebrated the diamond jubilee of flights on the Moscow-Delhi route. Aeroflot marked the occasion by thanking its patrons and well-wishers with an evening get together.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has a feasible scenario for the expansion of aviation opportunities in the region and both India and Russia can together work towards a better realization of such opportunities, feels India's minister of commerce.

"India is full of opportunities for the expanding aviation industry and both India and Russia can together work to change the present aviation scenario," said Union Minister for Commerce Suresh Prabhu on the occasion of 60 years of Aeroflot's operations in India.

At the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Indian Operations of Aeroflot, India's minister for commerce, Suresh Prabhu called Indo-Russian relations "time-tested" and "built on mutual trust."

Congratulations to interline partner @aeroflot for 60 years of service to India! Thank you too for inviting @airvistara to the celebration — our team mates who attended enjoyed the evening as we can see, and the retro crew uniforms are smashing! pic.twitter.com/B1ASWVzhyf — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) August 18, 2018

The first regular flight between Moscow and Delhi took place on August 18, 1958 via a Tu-104.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest of the evening, Nikolay R. Kudashev, the Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India said that "the best is yet to come."

"India was Aeroflot's first country in Southeast Asia, and since then Aeroflot has operated the Moscow-Delhi route without a break. Aeroflot's legacy of six decades of partnership, six decades of connecting the respective capital cities, six decades of bringing Russia and India closer together is something Aeroflot is proud of and look forward to continuing to build upon," Sergey Kidisyuk, General Manager of Aeroflot India said welcoming the guests for the evening.

Captured on a domestic Aeroflot flight. Moscow-Sochi. Would never see a picture of the Kremlin on a chocolate cover on a domestic flight in India……. pic.twitter.com/RBJrI1AhiF — Pankaj Saran (@PankajSaran11) April 24, 2018

Russia's flagship carrier operates two daily flights between Moscow and Delhi using modern and comfortable Airbus A330 aircraft. Aeroflot flights on the Moscow-Delhi route are in high demand. From 2000-2017, passenger traffic between the two capitals amounted to 2.45 million travelers.

In the spring of 2016, passenger traffic increased sharply following the launch of the second daily flight. The year 2017 was a record-setter for the Moscow-Delhi route: Aeroflot carried almost 290,000 passengers, a 50% year-on-year increase, he added.

Aeroflot management informed the gathering that they aim to further increase transit traffic between Europe and Asia.

Passengers choose Russia's leading airline to travel from Delhi to destinations in Russia and Europe and Aeroflot's competitive advantages are competitive fares, high-quality service, and convenient transit via the airline's hub at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.