Aeroflot Passenger Arrested in India After Sexually Assaulting Crew Member

A man flying from Russia to India on the Russian national airline Aeroflot was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a member of the airline's staff during the flight.

Citing the woman's complaint, local media reported that the flight attendant was inappropriately touched by passenger Ram Kisha, a businessman working in Russia as a cloth trader. When the woman pushed Kisha away, the 50-year-old passenger continued his advances, threatening her and making "indecent gestures."

According to The Times of India, the woman filed a complaint moments after landing with officers stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The report was registered under Section 354 of the Indian penal code which refers to the "assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty."

Kisha was later apprehended by India's Central Industrial Security Force before being handed over to local law enforcement officers. It is unclear when Kisha's hearing will be scheduled.