On July 12, one of the most inspiring and romanticized jobs is being celebrated. For 90 years, cabin crew members have greeted passengers with friendly grins, served dingy meals and have even had to tackle bullies and deliver babies aboard.

Introduced in 1928 in Germany to wean pilots off additional duties, flight attendants were solely male for some time. The game-changer happened in 1930 in the US, when pretty and friendly women were hired to attract more clients. Since then, smiling girls in smart uniforms have become a hallmark of this profession and a pop-culture phenomenon. The best of the best in the business can be viewed in our gallery.