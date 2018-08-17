Islamabad Confirms US Suspended Pakistani Military Training Aid

"The US has been provided training to Pakistan military officials under a specific programme – International Military Education and Training (IMET) – for the last many years… However, as of January this year, all security assistance to Pakistan was suspended," the ministry's spokesman, Muhammad Faisal, said, as quoted by the Express Tribune newspaper.
According to Faisal, "both countries are engaged to resolve all issues."
Faisal's statement followed media reports about the US administration excluding Pakistani servicemen from training and educational programs.
The IMET student exchange program, established in 1976, aims at providing security assistance to different nations, namely, by inviting foreign students to US military schools.
