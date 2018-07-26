Register
22:28 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan are seen from the Pakistani village of Arawali. (File)

    Pakistan Poll Verdict Unlikely to Impact US Policy on Terror - Indian Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Shabbir Hussain Imam
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The election result in Pakistan is likely to have a far-reaching impact not only on neighboring countries such as India, Afghanistan, and China but also on the US and Russia. While all have varied stakes in Pakistan, peace and stability remain overarching concerns.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian analyst is of the opinion that despite the US's self-professed ideology of aiding democracy abroad, it has maintained business relationships with dictatorships. But in Pakistan, its stakes are mainly centered on ensuring a stable government that is able to rein in terrorism.

    READ MORE: Professor of History Explains Possible Outcome of Pakistan’s General Election

    "The US has high stakes in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. It is highly concerned about the terrorism that has been emanating from Pakistan and spreading its tentacles as far as Europe and America. So the prime concern for the US is to keep pressuring Pakistan to rein in the terror factory," Robinder Sachdev, the president of Delhi-based think tank Imagindia, told Sputnik.

    Members of the bomb disposal unit survey the site after a suicide blast, in Quetta, Pakistan July 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Naseer Ahmed
    Explosion Hits Western Pakistan Amid Election: at Least 28 Killed (PHOTO)
    Sachdev is of the opinion that Pakistan's election results will be more crucial for China due to its proximity with Islamabad and more importantly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in which China has invested heavily.  

    "In my opinion, China has considerable influence as well as a stake in the Pakistan election. The success of the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) depends upon how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPED) goes. China definitely wants a stable government so that their financial investments remain safe and secure and they [China] can carry their infrastructure expansion according to their plans. China has invested a lot in Pakistan and there is no going back," Robinder Sachdev said.

    Flag of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
    © East News / Action press/Public Address
    Pakistan’s Coming Elections Herald ‘Period of Real Political Disruption’
    Russia's interest lies in a stable Pakistan with which it can further its defense cooperation.

    "Putin will prefer a strong and stable government in Pakistan which will, on the one hand, control the spreading menace of terrorism and also provide a good chance to strengthen defense cooperation with Pakistan," Robinder Sachdev told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Iranian Army Chief’s Pakistan Visit to Impact New Delhi-Tehran Ties – Scholar

    "Afghanistan-Pakistan region is a den of terrorism and of late Daesh has established a good network in the region, which is likely to spill over into Central Asian countries close to Russia. Therefore, stable Pakistan is essential for regional security," Robinder Sachdev added.

    The views and opinions expressed by Robinder Sachdev in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    * Daesh (ISIS, IS, ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    China-Pakistan Trade Tiff Will Not Undermine Friendship
    Nearly 6,000 Meters Up: Two Rescued Following Fatal Avalanche in Pakistan
    Suicide Attack Kills 12 at Political Party Rally in Pakistan
    Pakistan’s First Sikh Cop Humiliated, Evicted From House in Lahore - Reports
    Tags:
    regional conflicts, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stability, peace, election, Daesh, India, China, United States, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse