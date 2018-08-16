Judge Says Kim Jong-nam’s Murder Could Be Political, No Evidence to Prove It

Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of the Korean leader Kim-Jong-un, was allegedly killed in Malaysia in February 2017 with a nerve agent by two women. They have later pleaded not guilty, stressing they thought it was a part of a reality TV show.

A court ruled to proceed the prosecution against Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who are suspected of killing Kim Jong-Nam in the airport of Kuala-Lumpur last year.

"I must accordingly find that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the accused persons and I must, therefore, call upon them to enter their defense on their respective charges," judge Azmi Ariffin told the Shah Alam High Court on Thursday.

The judge stressed that it could have been a "political assassination," but doubted if there were a "well-planned conspiracy," extending the trial by at least another two months.

According to the prosecution, the women smeared smear something, that appeared to be a powerful toxin, on Kim Jong Nam’s face, and perfectly knew what they were doing.

Defense lawyers, in turn, stated that the incident was a politically motivated assassination, while the women were beguiled into participating in it. They accused people, linked to the North Korean embassy in the countryof orchestrating the attack. The lawyers stated they were "deeply disappointed with the ruling," stressing that the real killers had fled the country , while Aisyah and Huong became the scapegoats.

If found guilty, the women to face death by hanging.

On February 13, 2017, Kim, traveling by the name of Kim Chol, died at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before boarding a flight to Macau, where he lived with his family in exile. According to the police, he was allegedly killed with the VX nerve agent, which substance is considered to be a weapon of mass destruction by the UN.