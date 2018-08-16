Judge Says Kim Jong-nam’s Murder Could Be Political, No Evidence to Prove It

A court ruled to proceed the prosecution against Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who are suspected of killing Kim Jong-Nam in the airport of Kuala-Lumpur last year.
"I must accordingly find that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the accused persons and I must, therefore, call upon them to enter their defense on their respective charges," judge Azmi Ariffin told the Shah Alam High Court on Thursday.
The judge stressed that it could have been a "political assassination," but doubted if there were a "well-planned conspiracy," extending the trial by at least another two months.
According to the prosecution, the women smeared smear something, that appeared to be a powerful toxin, on Kim Jong Nam’s face, and perfectly knew what they were doing.
If found guilty, the women to face death by hanging.
On February 13, 2017, Kim, traveling by the name of Kim Chol, died at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before boarding a flight to Macau, where he lived with his family in exile. According to the police, he was allegedly killed with the VX nerve agent, which substance is considered to be a weapon of mass destruction by the UN.
