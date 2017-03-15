Malaysia Could Hand Kim Jong-Nam's Body to N Korea in Exchange for Nine Citizens

BEIJING (Sputnik) — On March 7, North Korean authorities temporarily prohibited the Malaysians from leaving the country following the murder of Kim Jong Nam and subsequent detention of suspects, including a North Korean national. Malaysia responded to the move by introducing the similar measures for North Korea's diplomatic staff.

"We are looking into all possibilities," Hamidi said, as quoted by The Star news outlet, answering a question about the possibility to exchange the body on return of Malaysians.

He added that Kuala Lumpur was "working thoroughly" to get the Malaysians from North Korea.

The crisis in bilateral relations between the two Asian nations broke out after the murder of Kim Jong Namand has already resulted in declaration of each other's ambassadors personae non grata.