Malaysia Deports N Korean Citizen Suspected of Kim Jong-Nam's Alleged Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Japanese broadcasting service NHK World, after being released by Malaysian police because of a lack of evidence, Ri left the country in a plane accompanied by North Korean officials. He is expected to travel to Pyongyang via Beijing.

On February 13, a North Korean national, traveling under the name of Kim Chol, was allegedly killed by two women using a poisonous substance at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. According to media reports, it was Kim Jong-nam.

Malaysian police found that Kim was killed by VX nerve agent, listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Following the alleged murder, Malaysian police detained three suspects, including Ri Jong-chol. However, no proof of Pyongyang’s connection to the murder of Kim has been found yet. DNA tests to confirm Kim's identity have not been carried out as yet.