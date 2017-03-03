Malaysia Deports N Korean Citizen Suspected of Kim Jong-Nam's Alleged Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Japanese broadcasting service NHK World, after being released by Malaysian police because of a lack of evidence, Ri left the country in a plane accompanied by North Korean officials. He is expected to travel to Pyongyang via Beijing.
Malaysian police found that Kim was killed by VX nerve agent, listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Following the alleged murder, Malaysian police detained three suspects, including Ri Jong-chol. However, no proof of Pyongyang’s connection to the murder of Kim has been found yet. DNA tests to confirm Kim's identity have not been carried out as yet.
