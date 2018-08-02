Register
17:54 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Union Minister of State for External Affairs and retired army general V.K. Singh

    No Plans to Curtail Engagements with Russia - Indian Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2018 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reiterating that India does not recognize sanctions imposed by entities other than the United Nations, India’s Foreign Ministry has indicated that the country is very much firm on continuing engagements with Russia on a wide range of diverse sectors, including technology and energy.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Minister of State for External Affairs, V. K. Singh has categorically said that India does not accept sanctions enforced by entities other than the United Nations (UN).

    READ MORE: India's Defense Minister on S-400 Deal: US Laws Don't Apply to New Delhi

    "India upholds sanctions mandated by the United Nations Security Council and does not accept any unilateral sanctions," Foreign Minister V. K. Singh said in reply to a question posed by Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

    Railway
    CC0
    US Sanctions Will Not Affect Russia-Iran Railway Cooperation - Iran Railways VP
    Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had sought information about India's plans in the near future with Russia and how the Indian government plans to cope with US sanctions.

    "India and Russia discuss all trade and economic issues of mutual interest under the umbrella of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). There are a number of working groups under IRIGC-TEC covering diverse areas including modernization and industrial cooperation, priority investment projects, information and communication technology, energy and energy efficiency, as well as banking and financial matters," Minister of State for External Affairs V. K. Singh informed Parliament.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia
    © REUTERS / Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
    Putin to Modi: Our Efforts Are Successful as Bilateral Trade Turnover Growing
    The minister cited several key steps taken to boost trade between the two countries. 

    "During IRIGC-TEC meeting in December 2017, the two sides decided to raise the level of the joint working group on trade and economic cooperation to that of Deputy Minister/ Commerce Secretary and to create a mechanism to discuss and remove barriers to trade, if any. Joint working groups on agriculture and pharmaceutical too were created. To promote inbound investment from Russia to India, a single-window outreach and facilitation mechanism under the name ‘Russia Plus' has been created in ‘Invest India.' To boost connectivity and trade, the two sides are in regular touch to operationalize and popularize an International North-South Transport Corridor," V K Singh added.

    READ MORE: Indian Diplomat Advocates Stronger, Sustained Intra-BRICS Economic Cooperation

    The Foreign Minister further said that during the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the two leaders had agreed to institute a Strategic Economic Dialogue between NITI Aayog of India and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, to identify greater synergy in trade and investment.

    The Foreign Minister also indicated that India had no plans to curtail cooperation in the energy sector with Russia.

    "In this regard, we welcome the arrival of the first consignment of LNG under a long-term agreement between Gazprom and GAIL from June 2018," the junior minister for external affairs added.

    Related:

    Unwise for US to Think Sanctions Will Hamper India-Russia Arms Deals - Analyst
    US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries
    India Says US Sanctions Won’t Affect S-400 Deal With Russia
    US Sanctions to Have No Effect on Russia-India Defense Deals – Indian Ambassador
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, commerce, US sanctions, trade, Indian Foreign Ministry, parliament, UN, India, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse