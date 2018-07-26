Register
    US Delegation Meets Taliban Officials in Qatar for Afghan Peace Talks - Reports

    Asia & Pacific
    Afghanistan has been hit by a surge in violence in recent months, with Taliban militants launching numerous offensives throughout the South Asian country, overwhelming national security forces.

    Alice Wells, deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department met with officials from the Afghan Taliban in the Qatari capital earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

    Accompanied by other delegates from Washington, Wells discussed the prospect of peace talks with the Taliban, after almost 15 years of violence failed to end the war the US started, as part of its so-called “War on Terror.”

    READ MORE: There's Evidence That Pentagon Sponsors Taliban — Moscow

    The meeting was one of the highest-level talks between the Trump administration and the Taliban, and a US Department of State official said, “The United States is exploring all avenues to advance a peace process in close consultation with the Afghan government,” suggesting further US-Taliban negotiations to lay the foundation of peace talks will take place in the future.

    Although Washington is playing an active role in arranging the peace talks, the official insisted that “Any negotiations over the political future of Afghanistan will be between the Taliban and Afghan government.”

    Okay, Trump! UK to Almost Double Number of Troops Deployed in Afghanistan
    In response to the Taliban gaining ground, US President Donald Trump deployed more troops to the war-torn state and encouraged his European allies to follow suit.

    The Afghan War serves as an example of the US’ shortsighted and failed foreign policy, with the US providing Islamic Mujahideen terrorists – who later spawned into the Taliban – with advanced arms and funding to battle the Soviet Union.

    Furthermore, the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 without a clear exit strategy or anything resembling a sound plan to re-stabilize the country upon the conflict’s end, and Afghan’s population continue to pay the ultimate price for Washington’s rash actions.

    READ MORE: US Troops Unlikely to Leave Afghanistan Despite Negotiations with Taliban

