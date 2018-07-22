‘Trump 2020’ Hats Held Up at US Customs Amid US-China Trade War

“Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great” hats and flags manufactured in China are allegedly being held up at US customs due to the trade war between the US and China.

Chinese textile suppliers who export goods to the US recently told Chinese news agency Global Times that products have been held up at US customs.

"Usually the goods only take 10 days to reach US customers. Now it is taking 15 days or longer," Wu Yuepei, a manager at Qiwang Textile Product, told the Global Times Thursday.

"US flag vendors will not be able to live without Chinese manufacturers. Chinese products' price advantage and the long-term business relationship means that finding an alternative will prove more difficult than it seems," Wu said.

Yao Dandan, the manager of flag making shop Shaoxing Keqiao Jiahao Arts & Crafts Co., also told the Global Times that his company's Trump flags have also been delayed at US customs.

"If the US merchandisers want to find alternatives, they might look at some developing nations. But the price and quality may fall short of their expectations. All in all, you will probably only find the highest value delivered for the same price here in China," Yao told the Global Times Thursday.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing has been running high, with a full-scale trade war looming on the horizon.

On July 9, the US Trade Representative imposed 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports into the United States.

The Trump administration has slapped 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting a similar response from Beijing.

In an earlier round of tariffs announced in June and actualized on July 6, the US announced 25 percent duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to which China responded by imposing restrictions for the same amount of US imports.