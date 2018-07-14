Tech Progress Sought to Drive Growth in China

Chen Zhaoxiong, vice-minister of industry and information technology, said that more efforts will be made to enhance the capabilities of safeguarding key information infrastructure, network data and personal information, in a bid to build the nation's strength in cyberspace.
"We should also speed up the popularization of internet application and shrink the digital divide to offer more efficient, reliable and inclusive information services," he added.
A booming digital economy is reshaping China's economic landscape as technology such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing revives traditional industries and casts new light on high-quality development.
China's digital economy was worth 27.2 trillion yuan ($4.1 trillion) in 2017, accounting for 32.9 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.
Wen Ku, director of the telecom development department at Chen's ministry, said the convergence of the digital economy and real economy is gaining momentum.
He hoped internet companies play a key role in talent cultivation and information technology innovation to assist the transformation of the traditional industries. "They should do more in promoting the healthy development of the industry and strengthening the protection of personal information and privacy."
This article originally appeared on China Daily website
