Register
07:39 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors look at a mockup of China's homegrown Beidou satellite navigation system at the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing, Saturday, June 10, 2017

    Tech Progress Sought to Drive Growth in China

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The nation will ramp up resources to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge and core technologies and promote the further integration of the internet and traditional industries, which will inject new impetus into China's economic growth, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

    Chen Zhaoxiong, vice-minister of industry and information technology, said that more efforts will be made to enhance the capabilities of safeguarding key information infrastructure, network data and personal information, in a bid to build the nation's strength in cyberspace.

    Alien
    CC0
    Declassified Files Reveal UK Feared Soviets, Chinese Would Acquire UFO Tech
    Chen made the remarks at the 2018 China Internet Conference held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, where he called for boosting digital and technological innovation in traditional industries and cultivating a new driving force for economic growth.

    "We should also speed up the popularization of internet application and shrink the digital divide to offer more efficient, reliable and inclusive information services," he added.

    A booming digital economy is reshaping China's economic landscape as technology such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing revives traditional industries and casts new light on high-quality development.

    China's digital economy was worth 27.2 trillion yuan ($4.1 trillion) in 2017, accounting for 32.9 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

    5G Smartphone
    © Photo : Pixabay
    China Leapfrogging US in Introduction of 5G Tech - CTIA
    Last year, 171 million people worked in China's digital economy-related sectors, accounting for 22 percent of the nation's total employment.

    Wen Ku, director of the telecom development department at Chen's ministry, said the convergence of the digital economy and real economy is gaining momentum.

    He hoped internet companies play a key role in talent cultivation and information technology innovation to assist the transformation of the traditional industries. "They should do more in promoting the healthy development of the industry and strengthening the protection of personal information and privacy."

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    Concerns Over Chinese Innovation Likely Behind US Warning on Tech Companies
    360 Enterprise Security Group, a leading Chinese network security company, has made a string of achievements in core technologies related to key information infrastructure and cybersecurity, and increased investment in the field.

    This article originally appeared on China Daily website

    Related:

    Chinese Start-Ups Turn To Latin America as New Land Of Tech Opportunities
    Trade War: US Plans to Hit Back at China's Crackdown on US Tech Firms
    Chinese Government Linked to Decade of Political, Tech Hack Attacks - Report
    Tags:
    growth, technology, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse