North Korea Confirms Commitment to Denuclearization - Pompeo

Speaking in Tokyo after holding meetings in Pyongyang, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that Washington would continue enforcing sanctions until North Korea achieves final denuclearization.

Pompeo is inTokyo to brief his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the talks, ahich he has characterised as productive. However, shortly after he left North Korea, Pyongyang has issued a statement slamming what it described as Washington's "gangster-like" demand for a rabid nuclear dismantling.

On Friday, Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day visit, where he was set to discuss denuclearization in the light of commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore. The US top diplomat held talks with Kim Yong Chol, the vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers Party Central Committee.

Following the visit, Pompeo noted a progress in the talks, in particular, on destruction of a North Korean missile engine testing facility.

In turn, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers Party Central Committee had handed Pompeo a letter from Kim to Trump.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW